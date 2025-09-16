Plea in Delhi HC seeks free spectacles for poor students

NEW DELHI: Social Jurist, a civil rights group, has filed a public interest litigation in the Delhi high court seeking directions for the city government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to provide free spectacles to underprivileged students in government and MCD schools.

The petition, filed on Monday, says that authorities have failed to implement the school health scheme.

The plea cites data from voluntary eye-screening camps: a team led by Ashok Kumar Sabharwal distributed 663 spectacles between December 2024 and August 2025. The petition estimates roughly 5% of students require corrective lenses, a figure which, if applied across government and MCD enrolments, translates into more than 1 lakh children.

The PIL asked the court to direct respondents to conduct mass medical examinations inall government and MCD schools and provide spectacles within one week of detection.