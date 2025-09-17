500 creches for women workers’ children: Delhi CM Gupta

NEW DELHI: Delhi government will launch 500 creches for children of women labourers during the ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ (service fortnight) to mark PM’s birthday on Wednesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

Speaking at a Vishwakarma Puja organised by the labour department at the VR Metropolitan construction site in Civil Lines on Tuesday, Gupta lauded the contribution of workers in nation-building, saying no state can progress without their hard work.

She said the BJP government in Delhi, since assuming power six months ago, has rolled out schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Arogya Mandir clinics for the poor. “We are going to launch 500 creches named ‘Palna’ on the Prime Minister’s birthday, where children of women workers will be cared for while their mothers are at work,” Gupta said.

The creches will ensure nutrition and safety for children while securing mothers’ livelihoods, she added.