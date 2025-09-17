Delhi government steps up crackdown on single-use plastics

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has intensified its campaign against single-use plastics, directing departments to act in mission mode. At the latest task force meeting chaired by the chief secretary, officials were asked to explore a complete ban on lightweight plastic carry bags and enforce restrictions on banned items like plastic sachets for gutkha, tobacco, and pan masala.

Municipal bodies were told to notify plastic waste management bylaws and enhance infrastructure. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi was instructed to get bylaws approved, while all urban local bodies must install PET bottle collection points with crushing machines or compactors in malls, markets, and complexes.

The PWD has been directed to use eight per cent waste plastic in the top bituminous layer of roads, as per DSR 2023. However, officials flagged an implementation gap, citing poor data from maintenance zones. The task force also recommended plastic-free wards and colonies, doubling low-cost alternative stalls under the Vikalp scheme to 2,000 and promoting paper or tin containers in place of sachets.

Use waste plastic for road making

PWD must mandatorily use eight per cent waste plastic in road construction. Officials said this strengthens pavements but flagged gaps as maintenance zones failed to share consolidated usage data.