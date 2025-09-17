Man sets pet dog on neighbour’s family during quarrel over bike parking

NEW DELHI: Six members of a family were injured after their neighbour allegedly set his pet dog on them and also attacked them with his friends during a quarrel over motorcycle parking in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, Welcome police station received a call around 11:30 pm on Sunday reporting a quarrel at street number 12, Subhash Park. “A police team rushed to the spot and found that a heated argument had broken out between two neighbouring families over the parking of a motorcycle,” said a senior police officer.

During the confrontation, one of the accused, identified as Shalu, along with his friends and his pet dog, allegedly attacked his neighbour Ketan (32) and five other family members. After the assault, the accused fled the scene. All six injured persons were shifted to GTB and JPC hospitals for medical treatment.

Police said efforts are on to nab the absconding accused. A case has been registered under sections 115(2), 118(1), 291, 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at the Welcome police station, officials said.

Police teams are scanning CCTV footage from the area to reconstruct the sequence of events and track the route used by the accused to escape. Preliminary findings suggest that four to five people were involved in the incident. Further investigation is underway, said police.