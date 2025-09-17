Mega health drive for women in Delhi

NEW DELHI: To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, the Delhi government will launch a large-scale health campaign for women from Wednesday.

Named Swastha Naari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, the initiative aims to bring preventive and promotive healthcare services closer to women across the capital through Mohalla Clinics, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and government dispensaries. BJP leaders have been directed to mobilize communities to ensure widespread participation. The initiative will continue until October 2.

Under the programme, women will be screened for non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, with follow-up management by medical officers and specialists, according to a detailed programme advisory.

Visual inspections and clinical examinations for oral, breast, and cervical cancer will be conducted, with patients requiring further care referred to higher medical centers. In vulnerable communities, tuberculosis screening will be intensified, while adolescent girls and women will be tested for anemia and provided counseling support.

The advisory also stated that a focus will be placed on sickle cell disease, with genetic counseling and distribution of counseling cards. Pregnant women will receive antenatal care, including hemoglobin testing, nutrition advice, and maternal health cards. Immunization drives for children and expectant mothers will be carried out as per medical schedules, while awareness sessions on menstrual hygiene, nutrition, and mental health will also be organised.