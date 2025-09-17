Mega health drive for women in Delhi

NEW DELHI: To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, the Delhi government will launch a large-scale health campaign for women from Wednesday.
Named Swastha Naari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, the initiative aims to bring preventive and promotive healthcare services closer to women across the capital through Mohalla Clinics, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and government dispensaries. BJP leaders have been directed to mobilize communities to ensure widespread participation. The initiative will continue until October 2.
Under the programme, women will be screened for non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, with follow-up management by medical officers and specialists, according to a detailed programme advisory.
Visual inspections and clinical examinations for oral, breast, and cervical cancer will be conducted, with patients requiring further care referred to higher medical centers. In vulnerable communities, tuberculosis screening will be intensified, while adolescent girls and women will be tested for anemia and provided counseling support.
The advisory also stated that a focus will be placed on sickle cell disease, with genetic counseling and distribution of counseling cards. Pregnant women will receive antenatal care, including hemoglobin testing, nutrition advice, and maternal health cards. Immunization drives for children and expectant mothers will be carried out as per medical schedules, while awareness sessions on menstrual hygiene, nutrition, and mental health will also be organised.
Officials emphasised that community involvement will be central to the campaign. “We are working closely with Self Help Groups and frontline workers like ASHAs and Anganwadi staff to ensure last-mile delivery of health services,” said a health official.
Additionally, enrollment for PM-JAY health insurance, distribution of Ayushman and ABHA cards, and grievance redressal services will be provided on-site. Volunteers will also be registered as Nikshay Mitra to support tuberculosis patients with nutrition kits and counseling. Cultural and community events such as folk performances, health pledges, and testimonies will be used to engage citizens and encourage participation. Wellness activities promoting yoga, Ayurveda, and herbal remedies will be held at kiosks and camps.
Meanwhile, 300 healthcare centres under the MCD will be converted into Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs. Of these, 41 will be inaugurated on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday on Wednesday, while another 19 are scheduled for September 30. An MCD official said all modification expenses for upgrading these units are being fully covered by the Delhi government.
‘Namo Pragati Dilli...’: Song for PM’s birthday
CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched a song for PM Modi’s birthday on September 17. Titled “Namo Pragati Dilli: Baal Swar Se Rashtra Swar Tak,” the song was prepared by the Education Department and features students singing in 21 languages. Gupta said Modi had worked like a “lifeline” for Delhi, unlike previous governments that only criticised him. She thanked students for their wishes, promising to send their handmade cards so the Prime Minister receives them on Wednesday.