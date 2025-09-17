Remembering a dance historian

A dance gala with 108 dancers of Delhi participating will come together on Thursday, September 18, at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), to celebrate the centenary of “Mr. Dance of India”, Professor Mohan Khokar (1925–2025). The programme has been conceived, curated and conducted by ace dance icon Ashish Khokar.

The event marks an assembling of India’s dance fraternity in tribute to the scholar with a big presence of the city’s stars and gurus, including Padma Shri awardees Ranjana Gauhar, Shovana Narayan, Vanashree Rao, Madhavi Mudgal, alongwith luminaries such as Sharon Lowen, Rajendra Gangani, Jayaprabha Menon, Malathi Shyam, Papiha Desai, Ambika Panicker, Vidha Lal and younger artistes Meenu Thakur, Arushi Mudgal, Sayani Chakraborty, Kevin Bachan, Sangita Chatterjee, Tanya Saxena, Manpreet, Ravi Yadav and many more.