Amit Shah unveils 15 development projects worth Rs 1.7k crore in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated over a dozen welfare schemes worth Rs 1,723 crore of the Delhi government on Wednesday, the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.

Addressing a gathering at Tyagraj Stadium, he criticised the Congress’s “Voter Adhikar Yatra”, saying that the opposition party launched the campaign to “save infiltrators” as it wants to win elections with their help.

The home minister asked whether infiltrators should be removed from the voter list. He questioned the Opposition, asking whom they wanted to protect by carrying out the “Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra”. Shah alleged that the leader of the main opposition party, who is spearheading this campaign, aims to win elections by "relying on infiltrators."