Amit Shah unveils 15 development projects worth Rs 1.7k crore in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated over a dozen welfare schemes worth Rs 1,723 crore of the Delhi government on Wednesday, the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.
Addressing a gathering at Tyagraj Stadium, he criticised the Congress’s “Voter Adhikar Yatra”, saying that the opposition party launched the campaign to “save infiltrators” as it wants to win elections with their help.
The home minister asked whether infiltrators should be removed from the voter list. He questioned the Opposition, asking whom they wanted to protect by carrying out the “Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra”. Shah alleged that the leader of the main opposition party, who is spearheading this campaign, aims to win elections by "relying on infiltrators."
He accused the party of wanting "infiltrators" to remain on the voter list because it is seeking to win polls. Shah made it clear that the Modi government supports cleansing the voter list and removing the names of infiltrators.
Shah said the Seva Pakhwada launched on Wednesday has established a tradition of caring for the welfare of every person. He claimed that in the last 11 years, PM Modi provided facilities to 60 crore poor citizens and helped 25 crore people rise above the poverty line. He described this as a very big effort and resolution. According to him, the start of Seva Pakhwada will inspire every youth to learn from the PM’s life and commit to serving others.
Shah said that, regardless of the party in power, Modi has always provided more than what was due, without any discrimination. The health insurance scheme, introduced by Modi, offering coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, was not implemented by Delhi’s previous government.