Delhi government to set up 7.5k healthcare camps under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar' campaign

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will set up 7,500 camps in the capital as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar' campaign launched on Wednesday to enhance women’s health services. The prime minister had launched the campaign from Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “Our prime minister on his birthday has given a gift to the public by opening several health camps across the country. So, it is our commitment to open 7,500 health camps under the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar campaign in Delhi.”
She highlighted the prime minister’s leadership, “combining the strength of a father through bold decisions such as the surgical strike, removal of Article 370, GST reform, and decisive Covid-19 measures with the care of a mother, evident in his focus on women’s nutrition, sanitation, and dignity.”
Gupta emphasised transformative initiatives such as Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, and women-led housing schemes, which have empowered millions. She shared her personal experience of overcoming anaemia to underline the importance of awareness about malnutrition among women and children.
Under the campaign, over 1 lakh health camps will be established at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and community health centres to provide screenings for anaemia, diabetes, hypertension, tuberculosis, sickle cell disease, and cancer, alongside vaccination and maternal health services.
Monitoring will be facilitated through the SASHAKT portal, with active community participation via Nikshay Mitras, she said. Gupta noted that 75,000 health camps are already operational nationwide.
Gupta further highlighted that the PM has dedicated his birthday to Seva Pakhwada, a nationwide service campaign focused on women’s health, urging citizens to participate actively.
During the event, Gupta also virtually joined the 8th National Nutrition Month campaign, while PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Park (PM MITRA).
The chief minister stated, “It is our pledge to make this campaign a mass movement, ensuring its benefits reach every woman and child, and to realise the vision of a Healthy Delhi in a ‘Viksit Bharat – Viksit Delhi.”
On the occasion, Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel, stated that the PM has dedicated his birthday to launching the largest public movement for maternal and child health and nutrition.
She stated that a healthy woman forms the foundation of an empowered family and emphasised the government’s focus on safe motherhood, institutional deliveries, affordable sanitary products, nutrition programmes, and vaccination. India has achieved significant reductions in maternal and infant mortality.