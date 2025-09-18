Delhi government to set up 7.5k healthcare camps under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar' campaign

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will set up 7,500 camps in the capital as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar' campaign launched on Wednesday to enhance women’s health services. The prime minister had launched the campaign from Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “Our prime minister on his birthday has given a gift to the public by opening several health camps across the country. So, it is our commitment to open 7,500 health camps under the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar campaign in Delhi.”

She highlighted the prime minister’s leadership, “combining the strength of a father through bold decisions such as the surgical strike, removal of Article 370, GST reform, and decisive Covid-19 measures with the care of a mother, evident in his focus on women’s nutrition, sanitation, and dignity.”

Gupta emphasised transformative initiatives such as Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, and women-led housing schemes, which have empowered millions. She shared her personal experience of overcoming anaemia to underline the importance of awareness about malnutrition among women and children.

Under the campaign, over 1 lakh health camps will be established at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and community health centres to provide screenings for anaemia, diabetes, hypertension, tuberculosis, sickle cell disease, and cancer, alongside vaccination and maternal health services.

Monitoring will be facilitated through the SASHAKT portal, with active community participation via Nikshay Mitras, she said. Gupta noted that 75,000 health camps are already operational nationwide.