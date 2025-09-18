Delhi HC seeks reply on PIL for free spectacles for needy students

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that demands free spectacles for needy students suffering from poor eyesight in government and municipal schools.

The HC reaction came a day after the PIL was filed in this case. The PIL, filed by civil rights group Social Jurist through Advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, highlights that around 5 per cent of students in government schools require spectacles.

The plea estimates that at least one lakh students urgently need corrective eyewear. The bench, led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, directed the authorities to review the existing school health scheme and, if needed, develop a more robust system to address the problem. The court stressed that the current system fails to provide timely interventions, depriving many children of their fundamental right to education.