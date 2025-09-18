Delhi

Delhi HC seeks reply on PIL for free spectacles for needy students

The PIL, filed by civil rights group Social Jurist through Advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, highlights that around 5 per cent of students in government schools require spectacles.
Image used for representational purposes. File Photo| EPS
Express News Service
NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that demands free spectacles for needy students suffering from poor eyesight in government and municipal schools.

The HC reaction came a day after the PIL was filed in this case. The PIL, filed by civil rights group Social Jurist through Advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, highlights that around 5 per cent of students in government schools require spectacles.

The plea estimates that at least one lakh students urgently need corrective eyewear. The bench, led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, directed the authorities to review the existing school health scheme and, if needed, develop a more robust system to address the problem. The court stressed that the current system fails to provide timely interventions, depriving many children of their fundamental right to education.

