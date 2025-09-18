Delhi landfill workers to get Diwali bonus, health checks as government pushes for waste-free city

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Manohar Lal has announced that all workers engaged at Delhi’s three landfill sites will receive a special incentive of Rs 5,000 each ahead of Diwali and arrangements will also be made for their free health check-ups.
During a visit to the Bhalswa landfill site on Wednesday as part of the ongoing ‘Seva Pakhwada’ (service fortnight), the minister inspected the legacy waste disposal operations and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminate the entire accumulated waste by October 2, next year.
During his visit, the minister also reviewed a detailed presentation on the waste management process and conducted an on-site inspection of the landfill, including the upper portions of the site.
A tree plantation drive was also carried out under the ‘One Tree in the Name of Mother’ campaign, with several dignitaries participating, including Delhi’s Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Mayor of Delhi Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, Deputy Mayor Shri Jaybhagwan Yadav, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, and other senior municipal officials. Manohar Lal emphasised that the city’s three major landfill sites, Bhalswa, Ghazipur, and Okhla, are being targeted for complete remediation, with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) appointed as the lead partner at Bhalswa. He reiterated his commitment to overseeing the cleanup and ensuring all involved agencies work in coordination.
According to Manohar Lal, approximately 25 acres of land have already been reclaimed at the Bhalswa site following bio-remediation efforts.
Of this, five acres have been transformed into a bamboo garden, while the remaining area is being used to install and operate sanitation-related machinery. He also announced a change in operational procedure, stating that fresh and legacy waste ‘earlier disposed of at the same site’ will now be managed separately to improve efficiency. Echoing the minister’s sentiments, Sood said the government is determined to transform Delhi from a city plagued by garbage mounds into a clean, green, and modern capital. He revealed that more than 50 per cent of the legacy waste has already been processed and reiterated that this mission is not just an infrastructure initiative, but a step towards restoring Delhi’s environmental dignity.
Iqbal Singh also shared encouraging figures, stating that the height of the Bhalswa landfill has already been reduced by 15 metres. The total volume of legacy waste has decreased from 73 lakh metric tonnes to 43 lakh metric tonnes, despite the continuous inflow of fresh garbage. He added that the waste removed from the site is being reused for power generation, tile manufacturing, and land reclamation.