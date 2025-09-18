Delhi landfill workers to get Diwali bonus, health checks as government pushes for waste-free city

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Manohar Lal has announced that all workers engaged at Delhi’s three landfill sites will receive a special incentive of Rs 5,000 each ahead of Diwali and arrangements will also be made for their free health check-ups.

During a visit to the Bhalswa landfill site on Wednesday as part of the ongoing ‘Seva Pakhwada’ (service fortnight), the minister inspected the legacy waste disposal operations and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminate the entire accumulated waste by October 2, next year.

During his visit, the minister also reviewed a detailed presentation on the waste management process and conducted an on-site inspection of the landfill, including the upper portions of the site.

A tree plantation drive was also carried out under the ‘One Tree in the Name of Mother’ campaign, with several dignitaries participating, including Delhi’s Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Mayor of Delhi Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, Deputy Mayor Shri Jaybhagwan Yadav, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, and other senior municipal officials. Manohar Lal emphasised that the city’s three major landfill sites, Bhalswa, Ghazipur, and Okhla, are being targeted for complete remediation, with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) appointed as the lead partner at Bhalswa. He reiterated his commitment to overseeing the cleanup and ensuring all involved agencies work in coordination.