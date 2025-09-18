Delhi residents call for revival of streetscaping project

NEW DELHI: Months after the Delhi government discontinued its ambitious streetscaping project in April 2025, both residents and urban experts are calling for its revival. While acknowledging its design flaws, many argue that the initiative created rare, people-friendly spaces in the city and should have been improved rather than shelved.

“For the first time, some of our roads actually felt like places to walk and sit. We could meet friends, grab a tea, and not worry too much about traffic. It was lively and safe in the evenings,” said Ritu Sharma, a resident of Hauz Khas, recalling how the street near her house was completely transformed.

In South Delhi’s Lodhi Garden stretch, members of various book clubs often used the redeveloped areas as informal gathering spots.

“It was nice to just sit on the benches and discuss books. The greenery and lighting made the place feel modern. Honestly, Delhi needs more such spaces,” said Abhishek Kumar.

But residents also pointed to shortcomings. “There were stretches where the bike lanes were useless because of bad bollard placement. Sometimes even walking on the new pavements was confusing, with signboards missing or unclear,” said Ashok Mehta, a resident of Moti Bagh.

Urban planner and Raahgiri Foundation founder Sarika Panda Bhatt echoed these concerns, saying the project prioritised beautification over usability.