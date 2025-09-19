Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates three academic curricula

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday formally launched three new academic curricula — NEEEV (New Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Development Scheme), Science of Living, and Rashtraneeti (National Policy).

She said the initiative marks a revolutionary step in education, designed not only to impart academic knowledge but also to empower students with life skills, entrepreneurship, emotional intelligence, and responsible citizenship.

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has developed these curricula. Speaking at the launch, Gupta said the purpose is to prepare students for the future by combining academic learning with essential life skills and civic responsibility. The new courses have been introduced across all government schools in Delhi for millions of students, with the broader aim of nation-building.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the curricula are intended to instil a business mindset in children from an early age, introduce them to artificial intelligence (AI), and enable them to become competent and self-reliant. “The goal is to shape students not merely as job-seekers but as future job-creators,” she said.

Through the Science of Living curriculum, children’s personalities would be refined in all aspects, while nurturing sensitivity and compassion towards society. Gupta added that the curricula have already been shared with teachers and form a key component of Seva Pakhwada (Fortnight of Service). The Chief Minister further assured that there would be no shortage of resources for schools, whether in terms of toilets, laboratories, playgrounds, or other facilities. She reiterated that her priority is not large infrastructure projects but the creation of better schools and quality education.