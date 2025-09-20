Delhi Police nab three Gogi gang members in Rohini encounter; two injured in firing

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three alleged members of the Gogi gang following an encounter in Rohini area, where they were possibly planning to fire at the residence of a prominent member of the Gau Rakshak Dal, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Lallu alias Ashroo (23), Irfan (21), and Nitesh (30). Lallu and Irfan sustained injuries in the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said police had received a tip-off about a possible firing at the residence of a prominent Gau Rakshak Dal member. The person had earlier called for a “maha sabha” of a particular community in connection with the mob lynching of three people by Lallu and his associates. Lallu had also uploaded a video of the assault on Instagram to project his association with the Gogi gang, the DCP said.

In the early hours, police were informed that Lallu and his associates would arrive in a white car to open fire at the same person’s office/residence near Avantika, Rohini Sector-1, and would pass through Rohini Sector-24 to assert gang dominance.

Around 2.40 am, near Bankey Bihari Mandir in Rohini Sector-24, police intercepted a suspected white car and signalled it to stop. The occupants tried to flee by ramming into the police vehicle, then opened fire at the police team while attempting to escape, Ranjan said.