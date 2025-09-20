Special gallery inaugurated at Delhi Assembly library showcasing PM’s life, vision

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly on Friday inaugurated the ‘Know Your Prime Minister’ book gallery, celebrating the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Under one roof, in one library, this comprehensive Book Gallery showcases the inspiring life and remarkable governance of the Prime Minister,” said Speaker Vijender Gupta, while inaugurating the special gallery.

During the inauguration, Gupta said that it is a comprehensive initiative under one roof and in one library, showcasing the inspiring life and remarkable governance of the Prime Minister.

He emphasised that the gallery brings together a wide range of works — either authored by the PM himself or written about his life, governance, and his sankalp of Viksit Bharat.

Gupta also urged the people of Delhi to contribute any books they may have on the Prime Minister, assuring that such books will be added to the book gallery at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.