Special gallery inaugurated at Delhi Assembly library showcasing PM’s life, vision

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly on Friday inaugurated the ‘Know Your Prime Minister’ book gallery, celebrating the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Under one roof, in one library, this comprehensive Book Gallery showcases the inspiring life and remarkable governance of the Prime Minister,” said Speaker Vijender Gupta, while inaugurating the special gallery.
He emphasised that the gallery brings together a wide range of works — either authored by the PM himself or written about his life, governance, and his sankalp of Viksit Bharat.
Gupta also urged the people of Delhi to contribute any books they may have on the Prime Minister, assuring that such books will be added to the book gallery at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.
The Speaker highlighted that the collection includes titles such as Exam Warriors, Igniting Collective Goodness: Mann Ki Baat @100, Modi @20, The Emergency Diaries, 370: Undoing the Unjust, Ambedkar & Modi, PM Modi Photo Book, PM Quotes Book, Jyotipunj, Convenient Action, Sangharsh Ma Gujarat, Sakshi Bhav, Letters to Mother, Samajik Samrasta,
Power Within, Narendra Modi: A Political Biography, The Modi Effect, Prime Minister Speeches, Reform Nation, India’s Techade, Indian Renaissance – The Modi Decade, and The Architect of New BJP.
Gupta further stated that these books have been collected from across the country and will also be made available in multiple languages. He noted that the gallery will continue to expand, with more books being added over time.
“This initiative is not only a way to honour the Prime Minister’s inspiring journey but also a long-term investment for future generations. These books will help exam warriors in competitive examinations, provide scholars and researchers with deep insights into India’s growth and the Prime Minister’s initiatives, and enable legislators to better understand various aspects of governance and the vision of Viksit Bharat,” he said.