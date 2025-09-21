‘Terminated’ faculty moves Delhi HC again as JNU sits on stay order

NEW DELHI: The case of Rohan Choudhari, a faculty member at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has resurfaced after he approached the Delhi High Court for a second time. His move followed the university’s delay and lack of clarity in implementing the stay on his termination order.

Earlier, the court had directed that Choudhari’s termination be kept in abeyance pending disposal of his appeal by the University Court. He submitted his appeal on September 9, 2025, but with no official response, he sought clarification on September 15. Only then did the university acknowledge his appeal, confirm his faculty status, and initiate the release of his pending salary.

On September 17, Choudhari received a notice to appear before a newly formed “Standing Committee for Confirmation” on September 22. The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) termed this committee unprecedented and ad hoc, lacking Executive Council approval.

JNUTA has raised wider concerns over delays in faculty confirmations and promotions, citing violations of due process, statutory norms, and the dignity of academic staff.