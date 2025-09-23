CISF takes over Jewar airport ahead of launch

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was on Monday inducted as the designated aviation security agency of the Noida International Airport (NIA), Jewar. The airport is set for launch on October 30 with operations expected to commence 45 days later.

“In the first phase, 1,047 CISF personnel will be deployed under the leadership of a Chief Aerodrome Security Officer. Deployment strength will be scaled up in line with operational requirements as passenger traffic and flight operations grow,” an official release said.

The Airport Sector and the Aviation Security Group (ASG) of the CISF will oversee the security. Its mandate includes perimeter and access control, passenger and baggage screening, terminal and landside security, deployment of quick response reams and coordination with local law enforcement agencies.

Praveer Ranjan, Special DG, Airports, CISF, said, “Our ASG will implement globally benchmarked procedures and layered security measures to safeguard passengers, crew, and critical assets. We are committed to working closely with the airport operator and stakeholders to maintain the highest levels of security.”