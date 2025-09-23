Delhi government begins citywide crop damage surveys; farmers remain jittery

NEW DELHI: After weeks of intense monsoon rains that left much of outer Delhi waterlogged, the government has begun survey camps in several villages to assess crop losses. Last week, SDMs of Kapashera and Najafgarh ordered revenue officials to collect damage reports and prepare lists of eligible farmers for compensation.

However, farmers remain wary of a repeat of past lapses, when thousands went uncompensated despite surveys. Villages such as Jhuljhuli, Jhatikra, Kanganheri, and Nanakheri are listed for surveys, but locals recall many valid claims that were previously overlooked.

“In 2021, our fields were waterlogged and crops damaged,” said Jitendar Yadav, a farmer from Jhuljhuli in Najafgarh.

“The government announced compensation and sent officers for assessment. We provided all the necessary papers but our name wasn’t on the beneficiary list. We approached the high court. Officials informed the court that since our village was declared urban in 2017, land mutation records are unclear. Our case has been stuck for two years,” Yadav added.

The Centre for Youth Culture Law and Environment, an advocacy group, has written to the Chief Minister and chief secretary, urging them to adopt transparent methods, such as using satellite imagery, to ensure fair compensation and prevent exclusion.

For farmers already reeling from losses, trust in the system remains fragile. Many say this year’s exercise will test whether lessons have truly been learned from the past.