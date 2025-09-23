Jamia Millia stir over detention of students

NEW DELHI: Students at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university organised a protest in response to detentions during a march held on Monday to mark the 17th anniversary of the Batla House encounter.

The protest was staged by student groups, including the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Students Federation of India (SFI). According to student groups, security personnel and Delhi Police intervened during the march.

The students demanded the resignation of the university’s security advisor, Syed Abdul Rashid, a public apology from the proctorial team, and an independent enquiry into the actions of the staff.

Delhi Police, however, said the students were detained after multiple warnings, as they tried to march outside the campus despite instructions not to. The police added that additional personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

Video footage circulating on social media shows manhandling of protesters, including female students, during the intervention.

“Several students were dragged out of the campus and handed to the police for detention; students were beaten, and their clothes were pulled by the guards and the police, all this done under the supervision of the security advisor,” the statement had read.

The protest is in line with AISA’s long-standing demand for a judicial probe into the 2008 Batla House encounter.