Op Kavach: Delhi Police raid over 2,000 spots in citywide drugs crackdown

NEW DELHI: Under “Operation Kavach 10.0”, the Delhi Police has arrested 120 drug peddlers in 96 NDPS cases while recovering of a substantial quantity of drugs, along with Rs 21 lakh cash.

Police conducted raids at 2,003 locations across the capital and arrested over 800 people for different offences. The action against narco-offender and organised crime under the operation was held in view of the upcoming festive season, officials said on Monday.

Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said, “A total of 1,140 police teams from all 15 districts and crime branch and special cell were tasked to carry out the operation which lasted for 24 hours.”

To curb the drug menace and dismantle trafficking networks, Delhi Police has adopted a multi-pronged strategy — targeting traffickers, suppliers, and organised cartels operating in the city.

A special initiative, “Operation Kavach”, has been launched as a unique, periodical, and focused enforcement drive. As of September 15 this year, police have arrested 2,163 narco-offenders in 1,674 NDPS cases, recovering a substantial quantity of drugs.

So far, nine operations under ‘Kavach’ have been carried out, leading to major drug seizures and multiple arrests. In the Excise Act, police arrested 269 people with the recovery of over 8,000 liquor bottles.

Police also apprehended 117 people in 115 Arms Act cases, recovering 18 pistols, 23 cartridges, and 95 knives. Under the Gambling Act, 358 individuals were arrested in 192 cases, with `3.9 lakh seized. 50 stolen two-wheelers were recovered with the arrest of 24 auto-lifters, and 26 proclaimed offenders were nabbed.

Moreover, 1,507 people were booked under the Delhi Excise Act for consuming alcohol in public, while 2,339 vehicles were seized under the DP Act, he said. In addition, 717 people were arrested under BNSS to prevent crime, while 6,321 were placed in preventive custody and 20,854 detained under Section 65 of the DP Act.

Further, 4,274 violators were prosecuted under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). Police have also arrested 15 people in nine cases, seizing 1.2 lakh cigarettes and 323 e-cigarettes.