Three held for duping people in fake government programmes

NEW DELHI: Three men were arrested for allegedly luring people to register as vendors in the ‘Rashtriya Gramin Saksharta Mission’ (RGSM), which they falsely projected as a Government of India scheme. Under this, vendors were assigned to supply school uniforms for students from underprivileged sections in various states, police said.

Police received a complaint alleging that Karunakar alias Ratnakar Upadhyay, Anita Upadhyay, Saurabh Singh, and others induced the complainant to register as a vendor with RGSM.

“After taking delivery of uniforms, the accused did not make payments and misappropriated the goods. They also induced the complainant to pay around Rs 2 crore as commission for tender allotment,” a police official said.

The probe revealed that the accused opened a bank account in RGSM’s name, issued newspaper tenders, and withdrew huge sums for personal use. Ratnakar, previously booked in several criminal cases including a cash-for-job scam and rape in UP, was linked to the trust. Anita was the head of RGSM.

“Accused created a trust and a fake website resembling a government scheme ‘Rashtriya Gramin Swasthya Mission’. They made fake letterheads and posed as IAS officer to deceive prospective victims. They executed agreements with vendors for supplying goods to underprivileged children,” Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) Amrutha Guguloth said.

She added that Ratnakar and Anita were arrested on July 16, while Saurabh Singh was held in Lucknow on September 15.