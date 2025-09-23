'Vindictive and arbitrary': JNUTA flags concerns over admin decisions

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has raised concerns over what it described as “vindictive” and “arbitrary” administrative decisions by the university leadership, particularly in relation to faculty promotions and retirements. The teachers’ association on Monday wrote to the President of India, highlighting the issue.

In a statement, JNUTA said that two senior faculty members are set to retire without their long-pending promotion cases being considered, despite assurances given by the vice chancellor and registrar earlier this year that the process would be completed before their superannuation.

The association alleged that while the university has convened multiple selection committees for faculty recruitment, it has failed to prioritise pending promotion cases. It argued that denying promotions to retiring faculty members amounts to a “deliberate act” and not an administrative lapse.