Worker stages robbery to loot Rs 23 lakh, arrested

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly staging a robbery and siphoning off over Rs 23 lakh from his employer in Lahori Gate, police said on Monday.

“The accused, identified as Akash, initially claimed that while carrying cash, he lost consciousness due to some intoxicated smoke and had no recollection of the incident,” official said.

Lahori Gate police station received a complaint on Thursday from a watch shop owner in Lajpat Rai Market. The complainant said he had asked his employee Akash to collect Rs 23.37 lakh from one of his offices at Fatehpuri, Katra Bariyan, Lahori Gate, and deliver it to a person.

However, when several hours passed, Akash’s mobile phone was found switched off. When the complainant contacted the intended recipient, he said he had not received any cash, police said.

“During probe, it came to light that Akash had made a PCR call stating that on September 18, while carrying Rs 23.37 lakh, he lost consciousness due to some intoxicated smoke. He claimed to have regained consciousness near Old Delhi Railway Station and said the bag containing cash and his mobile phone were missing,” DCP(North) Raja Banthia said.

Police scanned 500 CCTV cameras and found Akash carrying the cash bag towards Old Delhi Railway Station. Later, he concocted a new story about handing it over to a co-worker, who denied involvement. “Akash eventually confessed. At his instance, Rs 23.34 lakh and his phone were recovered from his rented room in Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad,” the DCP added.