Builder-bank nexus: SC nod to CBI to register six more cases

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the CBI to register six additional cases concerning the alleged fraud by developers and banks targeting homebuyers in various real estate projects across Mumbai,

Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mohali and Prayagraj. The matter, referred to as the “unholy nexus” between developers and banks, involves claims by over 1,200 homebuyers who allege they were forced to pay EMIs for flats they had not yet received possession of, especially under subvention schemes in the NCR.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh allowed the CBI to proceed as per law after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the agency, mentioned that it has completed preliminary inquiry in projects of the various builders except Supertech Ltd, falling outside Delhi-NCR in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mohali and Prayagraj.

The bench noted the submission of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that, after preliminary inquiry, it has found a cognisable offence being made out and allowed the agency to register regular cases and proceed according to law. Bhati said the agency is willing to register six regular cases for speedy investigation and conduct a search and seizure in the matter.