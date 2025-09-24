Delhi enters season of choking air once again

NEW DELHI: With the retreat of the monsoon, Delhi is once again beginning to see a familiar rise in pollution levels. The capital, which routinely records some of the world’s worst air quality in the winter months, is entering a period when stagnant winds, stubble burning in neighbouring states and festival firecrackers combine to push pollution to hazardous levels.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the city recorded an Air Quality Index(AQI) of 126 on Tuesday, placing it in the “moderate” category. However, certain hotspots fared much worse. Anand Vihar logged an AQI of 284, while Jahangirpuri touched 231, both falling in the “poor” range.

Anand Vihar, in particular, has consistently been among the capital’s most polluted areas. Residents say they are already feeling the impact. “Every year, this is the first place where breathing becomes difficult. Shops run out of masks and people avoid stepping out after dark,” said Ramesh Gupta, a shopkeeper in the area.