Woman jumps from Supreme Court Metro Station, injured

NEW DELHI: A woman was severely injured after she allegedly jumped from the platform of Supreme Court Metro Station on Tuesday, an official said.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at 11.42 am at the Supreme Court Metro (SCM) Police Station. The caller informed that a woman had fallen from the platform and was being taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital for treatment.

“A team was immediately rushed to the spot. Eyewitnesses present at the Aadhar Card Centre told the police that they heard a loud sound and then saw a woman had jumped from the platform,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro Unit) Kushal Pal Singh said.

The officer further said that she first got stuck in the angle and later fell down on the roadside. “The woman has been identified as Harshita. She is under treatment The CCTV footage is being analysed and statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded. Further enquiry is underway in the matter,” the DCP added.