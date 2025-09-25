Delhi government to transfer Ladli scheme honorarium to 40K beneficiaries in October

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will credit honorarium to nearly 40,000 beneficiaries under its Ladli scheme on October 1, an official said on Wednesday.

The move is part of the ongoing Seva Pakhwada (service fortnight) to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. “The transfers will be made in a single click at an event to be held at Talkatora Stadium, where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are expected to participate,” the official said.

Earlier this year, the Women and Child Development department initiated a district-wise drive to identify Ladli Yojana beneficiaries who have not claimed their entitled payments.

Many children change districts for schooling but do not renew their registration under the scheme, often due to a lack of awareness.

Others discontinue their education midway, further complicating the renewal process, according to the department.