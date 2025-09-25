Four arrested for selling pirated books: Delhi police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested four people involved in selling pirated books of a reputed international publisher and also seized more than 3,200 copies worth over Rs 15 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said they received a complaint about the sale of pirated copies of a book in Daryaganj -- a hub of book trading in the capital.

Acting on the complaint, a team raided a shop in Kucha Lalman, on September 22.

“During the raid, 758 pirated books were recovered and three men -- Omkar (25), Deepak (25) and Satyam (38) -- were arrested. Based on their disclosures, police conducted a follow-up raid the next day at another shop in Katra Sujan Rai in Delhi Gate, where 2,475 more pirated books were seized and another accused, Kutubuddin alias Chand, was held,” an officer said.

A total of 3,233 pirated books were seized in the two raids. Further investigation is on to trace the larger network.