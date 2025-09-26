Ambulance must reach patient before pizza is delivered: CM Gupta

NEW DELHI: “The ambulance should reach before a pizza” — with this message, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday flagged off 11 new Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulances, bringing Delhi’s fleet to 277.

She announced plans to add 53 more ambulances by October and scale up to 1,000 to further improve emergency medical response.

The CM unveiled a comprehensive health package, launching 40 TrueNat machines, 10 Patho-Detect machines, and 27 handheld X-ray machines to enhance early detection and treatment of TB.

The day featured the launch of Delhi’s first online Organ Donation Portal, which aims to bring transparency.

At Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, she inaugurated a District Early Intervention Centre, which will provide screening, diagnosis, and intervention services for children with developmental delays and disabilities. Laying emphasis on quick healthcare delivery, the CM said, “We want an ambulance to reach a patient even before a pizza is delivered.”