CPWD to strengthen government buildings for earthquake safety

NEW DELHI: The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is set to launch a comprehensive structural safety audit of government buildings under its jurisdiction, with a primary focus on high-risk structures in the national capital such as hospitals, schools, colleges, and institutional buildings.

The move is in response to a Delhi High Court directive enforcing a 2019 seismic safety action plan.

According to officials, the CPWD will complete the structural audits within one year, and retrofitting or strengthening of identified buildings must be completed within two years thereafter.

They said that priority will be given to buildings constructed before 2002, which are more likely to fall short of current seismic standards.

The Delhi High Court had made it clear that the 2019 seismic safety plan issued by the city’s urban development department carries the weight of a statutory mandate.