Former CM Kejriwal to be allotted new government house in 10 days, centre tells Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Centre has assured the Delhi High Court that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will be provided an “appropriate accommodation” within ten days, bringing temporary relief in a dispute over his official residence after he demitted office last year.
The assurance came during the hearing of a petition filed by AAP seeking directions for allotment of a bungalow to the former Delhi chief minister.
The petition stated that Kejriwal vacated his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road on October 4, 2024, following his resignation, and has since been staying at the official residence of another party member near Mandi House.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, told Justice Sachin Datta: “He will be allotted the appropriate accommodation within 10 days from today. You may record my statement.” His submission followed the court’s observation that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi had already indicated that the issue would be resolved shortly.
Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for AAP, pressed that the category of the accommodation must not be lower than what Kejriwal had earlier been allotted. “It has been a Type 7 or 8. They cannot downgrade me to a Type 5. I’m not favoured. I’m not Bahujan Samaj Party,” he submitted.
Justice Datta remarked in response, “If you are not happy, don’t take it. Solution lies in you having a conversation with the SG.”
The proceedings saw light-hearted yet sharp exchanges. When Mehta commented, “Aam Aadmi never fights for type 8,” Mehra retorted, “All this sloganeering was appropriate at elections, this is court.”
Reserving its order, the bench stressed the need for a systemic resolution. “The practice of Ministry has to be noted. Not just this time for politician but to non-politician as well. It is an issue that has to be resolved,” Justice Datta said.
The court further clarified that Kejriwal and AAP will have the liberty to approach the government if dissatisfied with the residence allotted under the Centre’s assurance.