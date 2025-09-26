Former CM Kejriwal to be allotted new government house in 10 days, centre tells Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Centre has assured the Delhi High Court that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will be provided an “appropriate accommodation” within ten days, bringing temporary relief in a dispute over his official residence after he demitted office last year.

The assurance came during the hearing of a petition filed by AAP seeking directions for allotment of a bungalow to the former Delhi chief minister.

The petition stated that Kejriwal vacated his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road on October 4, 2024, following his resignation, and has since been staying at the official residence of another party member near Mandi House.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, told Justice Sachin Datta: “He will be allotted the appropriate accommodation within 10 days from today. You may record my statement.” His submission followed the court’s observation that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi had already indicated that the issue would be resolved shortly.