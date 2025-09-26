Labourer falls to death at IGIA, work resumes after brief halt

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old labourer fell to his death at a construction site in the airside portion near Terminal 3. The deceased, Sukhdev Sharma, was a resident of Gonda. The incident took place on September 5, said officials.

According to airport sources, the work at that location was outsourced to a contractor. “The worker slipped from the scaffolding and suffered critical head injuries. He moved away from his designated workspot and took a shortcut to go down when he slipped and fell,” a source said. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, construction work was stopped for three days at the spot. “After collection of samples and evidence, work was allowed to continue,” another source said.

The contractor has filed a case of unnatural death at the airport police station. A DIAL spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating that the worker violated safety protocols.

“Initial inquiry suggests he fell from a height on September 5 while not adhering to prescribed safety protocols,” the statement added. A police case has been lodged by the contractor, and the matter is currently under investigation, the statement added.