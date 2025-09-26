School safety audits on last working day of month: MCD

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday introduced a new system in its schools, declaring the last working day of every month as a dedicated day for administrative and record-keeping tasks.

According to a circular issued by the Education Department, students will be allowed to go home after the midday meal on that day, while teachers and principals will use the afternoon to update school records and conduct safety audits. The order, issued by Additional Director of Education Dr. Seema Sharma, cited lapses found during inspections.

“It has been observed that school records are not being maintained regularly, which causes undue lapses in financial matters and hence invites audit paras,” the circular stated. To avoid such issues, it makes record maintenance on the last working day mandatory.

Teachers are now required to complete and maintain all essential records, including student attendance registers, monthly reports, fund registers, Mid-Day Meal (MDM) records, PM Poshan, Vidyanjali, examination registers, medical files, and monthly statements.

Heads of schools (HOS) must also conduct a safety audit of school premises, in line with instructions issued in 2017. The circular further directed that parents be informed in writing about the revised working hours on the last working day each month, ensuring clarity on why students will be sent home early.

Officials said the move is expected to help teachers and school management streamline administrative processes, avoid backlogs, and ensure proper documentation without disrupting teaching schedules. “By setting aside one day each month for non-academic work, the MCD hopes to strike a balance between classroom learning and essential administrative duties,” said an MCD official in the education department.