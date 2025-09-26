Theatre for Transformation

Begun on September 19, standout performances that have taken place so far include Amitesh Grover’s Mehroon, a musical exploration of grief and love, which blurs reality and fantasy by combining song and performance. Meghna Roy Choudhury’s Kadambari revisits the life and legacy of Rabindranath Tagore’s sister-in-law and muse, and imagines her final hour, reflecting on childhood and memory. Another production, Khichik by Divya Jagdale, offers a humorous and tender portrayal of a couple’s life from a college romance to middle-aged regret. “The plays bring fresh voices to these issues—raising awareness, asking questions, and turning the spotlight on narratives that have evolved, as well as those that need to be changed,” adds Singh.

This year, the festival particularly foregrounds theatre as social intervention, specifically highlighting women's voices. Returning is the acclaimed production Nazar Ke Saamne by Freeda Collective in collaboration with Bengaluru-based Maraa Collective, which explores caste, gender, and hidden violence in upper-caste households. The play, performed in a mix of four languages including Hindi and Malwi was staged over 50 times across the country, brings together the struggles of the women of Madya Pradesh-based Freeda Collective—Lalita Wadiva, Mamta Tanwar, Sakshi Solanki, Varsha Malviya, and Vishnu Solanki—drawn from their own lives.