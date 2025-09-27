AAP ruckus in MCD over rising dengue-malaria cases

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) session on Friday witnessed a ruckus as the opposition party councillors entered the House wearing mosquito nets. The opposition, raising slogans like “Delhi Bachao, Macchar Hatao” against escalating pollution and the mosquito menace, demanded urgent action.

Participating in the protest, MCD Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ankush Narang draped a mosquito net and alleged that even the MCD chamber has not been spared from the mosquito menace. He urged the government for protection for Delhiites from the unchecked spread of these deadly seasonal diseases.

He alleged that the ruling party has so far failed to take any concrete steps to prevent these seasonal diseases and has not even initiated a public awareness campaign to help citizens protect themselves. “The AAP wants a serious discussion on this grave issue inside the House, but the BJP government is not even willing to engage,” Narang said, adding that AAP will continue to raise the voice of Delhiites strongly both inside the House and on the streets.