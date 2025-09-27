Man fires at wife, son in Delhi’s Dayalpur; none hurt

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old woman and her son were injured on Saturday after her husband opened fire at them in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur area.

Police received information that a firing incident took place in Dayalpur at 1.43 pm. After reaching the spot at Moonga Nagar, it was found that the injured woman and her son had already been taken to JPC hospital.

During verification, it was revealed that the victim had been facing a matrimonial dispute with her husband, a resident of Jahangirpuri.

She had been living with her parents for the past two to three months, a senior police officer said. Her husband came to meet her, during which an argument broke out, leading him to open fire at his wife and son.

The forensic team processed the crime scene and collected evidence. A case under relevant sections has been registered at Dayalpur police station, and teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the absconding accused, the officer added.