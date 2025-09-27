MCD property tax scheme extended by three months
NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has extended the deadline for its ongoing Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO) 2025–26 by three months, till December 31, officials said on Friday.
The terms and conditions of the scheme will remain unchanged during the extension period, except for the addition of a 2% late fee on the principal tax amount for those paying between October 1 and December 31.
Under the scheme, all interest and penalties on outstanding dues prior to the financial year 2020–21 will be completely waived off if the taxpayer clears the principal amount of property tax for the current financial year (2025–26) along with the previous five financial years without any interest or penalty.
Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh stated that several citizen-centric proposals were approved, further reinforcing the commitment of the civic body towards better governance and public welfare. “The Central government has taken commendable steps to simplify and make the country’s economic system more transparent and citizen-friendly,” he said. “The reduction in GST rates has provided significant relief to people and strengthened the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. Similarly, the MCD’s decision to extend the amnesty scheme deadline will help residents save their money.”
Since its launch on June 1, the scheme has attracted 1.16 lakh taxpayers, bringing in Rs 370.27 crore in revenue. Significantly, 65,874 new taxpayers paid property tax for the first time under SUNIYO, contributing another Rs 187.8 crore. Overall, tax collection during the current financial year 2025–26 stands at Rs 2,111.63 crore from 11.63 lakh taxpayers, reflecting a 22.5% rise in revenue and 18% growth in taxpayer base compared to the same period last year.