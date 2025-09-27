MCD property tax scheme extended by three months

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has extended the deadline for its ongoing Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO) 2025–26 by three months, till December 31, officials said on Friday.

The terms and conditions of the scheme will remain unchanged during the extension period, except for the addition of a 2% late fee on the principal tax amount for those paying between October 1 and December 31.

Under the scheme, all interest and penalties on outstanding dues prior to the financial year 2020–21 will be completely waived off if the taxpayer clears the principal amount of property tax for the current financial year (2025–26) along with the previous five financial years without any interest or penalty.