Voice of Two Worlds

‘Iraade’, a collaboration with English–Kenyan rapper King Kanja and her frequent collaborator music producer Shaye, dropped on September 19. A high-energy romantic track with Hindi pop influences and fluid rap verses, it explores love as both a rush and a revelation. “The collaboration came about because I was looking for a fun, carefree, energetic song. Shaye played me the demo, and I absolutely fell in love with it. The first word that came to me was iraade (intentions). I wrote my verses, but felt it needed some powerful R&B vocals, and that’s when we thought of King Kanja. He flew down, and three weeks later, we shot the video,” recalls the Delhi-Chicago singer.

‘Iraade’ debuted live last week at Lancaster Fall Fest in Pennsylvania, where she shared the stage with R&B artists King Kanja, Lloyd, Pleasure P, and Bobby Valentino.

While ‘Iraade’ is Trikha’s vibrant, playful side, ‘Tere Bina’, released in early August, is her most personal release yet. “I was advised to put out something more energetic, but this felt right. I poured every bit of myself into it,” says Trikha. Co-written with lyricists Guree and Meetji, the melodious track blends Bollywood soul with contemporary pop, its lyrics intentionally open-ended so listeners can interpret them through their own experiences. “Some told me it reminded them of their weddings, others said it gave them strength after heartbreak. I love that it’s not boxed into one meaning,” says the singer.