Voice of Two Worlds

Singer Natasha Trikha is riding high. In August, she released her debut solo, and soon after, found herself opening for rapper Badshah, one of her idols, on his ‘Unfinished’ tour in Chicago, performing before a crowd of 15,000. “I was asked to perform as the opening act once I started releasing my original music. I felt blessed,” says Trikha.
Her set featured both her singles—her debut ‘Tere Bina’ and the recently released song ‘Iraade’—along with a few covers. Her original tracks drew an electrifying response from the audience.
‘Iraade’, a collaboration with English–Kenyan rapper King Kanja and her frequent collaborator music producer Shaye, dropped on September 19. A high-energy romantic track with Hindi pop influences and fluid rap verses, it explores love as both a rush and a revelation. “The collaboration came about because I was looking for a fun, carefree, energetic song. Shaye played me the demo, and I absolutely fell in love with it. The first word that came to me was iraade (intentions). I wrote my verses, but felt it needed some powerful R&B vocals, and that’s when we thought of King Kanja. He flew down, and three weeks later, we shot the video,” recalls the Delhi-Chicago singer.
‘Iraade’ debuted live last week at Lancaster Fall Fest in Pennsylvania, where she shared the stage with R&B artists King Kanja, Lloyd, Pleasure P, and Bobby Valentino.
While ‘Iraade’ is Trikha’s vibrant, playful side, ‘Tere Bina’, released in early August, is her most personal release yet. “I was advised to put out something more energetic, but this felt right. I poured every bit of myself into it,” says Trikha. Co-written with lyricists Guree and Meetji, the melodious track blends Bollywood soul with contemporary pop, its lyrics intentionally open-ended so listeners can interpret them through their own experiences. “Some told me it reminded them of their weddings, others said it gave them strength after heartbreak. I love that it’s not boxed into one meaning,” says the singer.
Roots and reinvention
Music has always been part of Trikha’s world. Born into a Delhi family and raised in Chicago, she grew up with a grandfather who sang and a father who played the tabla. She trained in Hindustani classical music and Kathak, but was shy about performing until she competed in music competitions and later got a chance to sing alongside Shreya Ghoshal. “I grew up idolising her. That moment made me realise this is what I want to do with my life,” Trikha recalls.
Even so, her journey to music wasn’t straightforward. After studying business psychology, she worked as an IT consultant while performing gigs across the US, UK, and Mexico before deciding to take the plunge into music full-time. “I was working Monday through Friday. And on weekends, I was doing gigs all around the US. I’d be flying out globally, to places like Mexico and the UK,” she says.
Although English dominates her daily life in the US, she insists Hindi is her emotional and musical language. “I worked really hard on my pronunciation, on keeping my roots alive. When I sing in Hindi, it connects me back to where I come from, it hits differently,” she says. “That stems from being enrolled in Hindustani classical music as a child. Singing in English feels quite different because I’m so used to Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu.”
Bringing Hindi and Punjabi lyrics to international stages is something the Trikha takes pride in. “It’s important to have our Hindi music represented and respected worldwide. We live in a generation where it’s finally getting that recognition, and I’m so happy to be part of that,” she says.
What’s next
Trikha dreams of performing in India, a stage she has yet to conquer. “I’ve performed in Marrakesh, Mexico, the US, and the UK. India is my next stop. I’m manifesting it,” she adds.
She’s also working on her debut album. “I want to experiment with different sounds, genres, moods. ‘Tere Bina’ and ‘Iraade’ are so contrasting, and the next single will take me in yet another direction. I want my audience to hear every shade of what I’m feeling.”