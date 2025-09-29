Delhi HC raps ED for ‘arbitrary’ probe, grants bail to three

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has criticised the ED for what it termed a “manifestly arbitrary” approach in a Rs 641 crore money laundering case, while granting bail to three accused.

Justice Amit Mahajan, in an order dated September 26, granted bail to Vipin Yadav, Ajay and Rakesh Karwa, who were arrested in connection with an alleged scam involving fake investment schemes and false job promises. The court said the trio was entitled to bail on the ground of parity, especially as another person with a “graver role” was neither arrested nor made an accused.

“Having not arrested an accused who appears to have a graver role than the applicants and not even arraigned a person named to have facilitated in arranging the mule accounts, the approach adopted by the respondent department prima facie appears to be manifestly arbitrary and the benefit of parity cannot be denied to the applicants,” the judge observed. The court also noted that the investigation in the predicate offence, being probed by the CBI, remains pending. The ED case stems from that offence.

Ajay and Vipin were taken into custody on November 29, 2024, and Rakesh was arrested two months later, on January 29, 2025.