Planning the Wedding Skin

Weddings mean festivity, and festivity means celebration. The Great Indian Wedding is the high point of most families’ celebration calendars, and it comes with a great deal of madness, celebratory spirit, and chaos. In India, the chaos of Indian weddings—most of which start around September and peak in October—entails a hectic flurry of activity with endless lists of things to be done: from fixing venues to arranging decorations, outfits, jewellery, gifts, food, guest lists, trousseau, and booking pandits

I believe that if you’re about to get married, it’s best to plan in advance and ensure everything is tied up well ahead of time. This way, you’ll be able to truly enjoy your wedding!

Since you’re probably expecting me to tell you how to look good, let me naturally enlighten you on how to go about it. And if you truly want that natural glow, it’s best to eat healthily and take care of your skin at least six weeks before the D-Day!