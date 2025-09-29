Planning the Wedding Skin

Weddings mean festivity, and festivity means celebration. The Great Indian Wedding is the high point of most families’ celebration calendars, and it comes with a great deal of madness, celebratory spirit, and chaos. In India, the chaos of Indian weddings—most of which start around September and peak in October—entails a hectic flurry of activity with endless lists of things to be done: from fixing venues to arranging decorations, outfits, jewellery, gifts, food, guest lists, trousseau, and booking pandits
I believe that if you’re about to get married, it’s best to plan in advance and ensure everything is tied up well ahead of time. This way, you’ll be able to truly enjoy your wedding!
Since you’re probably expecting me to tell you how to look good, let me naturally enlighten you on how to go about it. And if you truly want that natural glow, it’s best to eat healthily and take care of your skin at least six weeks before the D-Day!
Dos and don’ts
Be conscientious about your liquid intake. Avoid alcohol and increase natural drinks like water, chaach, lassi, juices, and nimbu pani. Add at least five pieces of fruit to your daily diet—and that means whole pieces, not just a bit of each: one full apple, one full orange, a bowl of pomegranate, a bowl of papaya, and so on.
Having plenty of salads and freshly made soups are highly recommended during this period, especially as the wedding day approaches.
I’ve also noticed that many people getting married suffer from dark circles, caused by stress, a hectic lifestyle, and late-night phone chats (or rather, cooing into the phone). Sadly, these show up on the wedding day, which is such a pity. Sleep on time, relax, and make sure to carve out some ‘Me Time’, which is so important. Exercise regularly to improve blood circulation, tone your body, shed extra kilos, and prevent sluggish-looking skin.
I would even suggest practising meditation to calm the nerves and relax the wound-up mind, which often buzzes with a million thoughts at this time. You can start with just five minutes a day, and you’ll notice the difference.
Besides this, try these time-tested recipes for glowing skin:
For the Body
1cup oatmeal
50gms almond powder
50 g rice powder
Mix all the dry ingredients well. Take 4–5 tsp of the mixture and combine with 2 tsp of honey and full-cream milk for a thick consistency. Apply all over the body and leave on until semi-dry. Dab with milk and scrub in a circular motion, focusing on often-neglected areas like elbows, knees, buttocks, and back. Rinse off with water.
For the hair
Try regular oil massages followed by steaming, preferably using a good-quality Mahabhringraj oil or Brahmi oil. For an occasional hair food treatment, usable once every ten days: mash one avocado and mix it with a little milk and 1 tsp of pure ghee. Apply the mixture all over your hair and cover with a shower cap for an hour. Shampoo with a mild, herbal shampoo.
Body massages
Body massages and scrubs are not just pre-wedding pampering—they’re an essential part of grooming. Have one at least once every 10 days, starting two months before the wedding.
For those with dry skin
Take 1 tsp of oatmeal and add 1 tsp of honey, a little milk, and the paste of five almonds. Mix well and apply to your skin. Leave it on for 10 minutes, then scrub off gently, patting with a little milk. Finish by washing your face with cold water.
For combination skin
Take four ground green olives, 1 tsp of fresh aloe vera gel, 2 tsp oforange peel powder, and 2 tsp of yoghurt. Mix well and apply to your skin, leaving it on for 10 minutes. Pat gently with rose water and then scrub off.
Both of these recipes should be used only three times a week.
I have tried all these wonderful recipes on several brides and grooms, and they have delivered fabulous results: clean, exfoliated, and super-soft skin, free from dead skin buildup.
With a simple, well-planned grooming schedule, you can reduce stress and look your best for that once-in-a-lifetime special day… all the best!