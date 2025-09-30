1,847 kg drugs worth Rs 35 crore destroyed in city

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police destroyed 1,847 kg of seized drugs valued at about Rs 35 crore in the international market at an anti-narcotics event in the national capital on Monday, officials said.

More than 2,100 drug traffickers have been arrested in Delhi and contraband worth over Rs 26.6 crore seized under the NDPS Act this year, they said.

According to police, 1,674 cases have been registered till September 15, resulting in the arrest of 2,163 drug traffickers, an official statement read. Drugs that were destroyed on Monday included 1,729 kg of cannabis, 92.7 kg of charas, 3.7 kg of heroin, 189 gm of cocaine, 215 gm of amphetamine and 20.5 kg of psychotropic tablets, it added.

The event was attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha. Saxena lauded the force for its ‘relentless campaign’ against narcotic drugs in the capital.

“Before the burning of Ravan, let there be the destruction of narcotics,” he said, adding that strong action under the PITNDPS Act and property seizures from traffickers had strengthened the drive.