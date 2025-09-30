E-arrival card facility at Delhi airport for foreign flyers from tomorrow

New Delhi: To simplify the arrival process for foreign flyers arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, an E-arrival card facility will be launched from Wednesday (October 1). This digital-first initiative is aimed at reducing queues and enhancing the passenger experience.
An official release from the airport operator said the initiative is a partnership between the GMR-Aero-led Delhi International Airport Limited and the Bureau of Immigration.
“The new system allows international passengers to fill out their arrival information online through a seamless digital platform, eliminating the need for manual paper-based cards at the airport. This will not only ease the arrival process for travellers but also improve efficiency, reduce queues, and support the airport’s sustainability goals by cutting down paper usage,” the release said.
World class airports like Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia are already equipped with such facilities, it said. “It is a sustainable step towards greener operations by cutting down paper usage.”
This initiative marks another milestone in the Digital India vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the release added.
In June this year, India’s first `Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme’ was launched at Delhi airport to allow Indian nationals and OCI cardholders a faster, easier, and more secure travel experience. Both these initiatives will enhance travel convenience, the operator said.
Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, said: “We are delighted to join hands with the Bureau of Immigration to launch the E-Arrival Card facility for international passengers. This initiative reflects the Government of India’s commitment to delivering a world-class, hassle-free travel experience while promoting sustainable practices. By digitising the arrival card process, we are enabling faster clearances, shorter waiting times, and greater convenience to enhance the overall passenger experience.”
Foreign flyers can fill out and submit their arrival information via an official and secure government website or a dedicated mobile application. These include the Bureau of Immigration's portal: https://boi.gov.in, the Indian Visa website: https://indianvisaonline.gov.in, and the Indian Visa mobile app, `Su-Swagatam’. They can also access it from the Delhi Airport’s website www.newdelhiairport.in. This can be done up to three days before their arrival.