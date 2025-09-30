E-arrival card facility at Delhi airport for foreign flyers from tomorrow

New Delhi: To simplify the arrival process for foreign flyers arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, an E-arrival card facility will be launched from Wednesday (October 1). This digital-first initiative is aimed at reducing queues and enhancing the passenger experience.

An official release from the airport operator said the initiative is a partnership between the GMR-Aero-led Delhi International Airport Limited and the Bureau of Immigration.

“The new system allows international passengers to fill out their arrival information online through a seamless digital platform, eliminating the need for manual paper-based cards at the airport. This will not only ease the arrival process for travellers but also improve efficiency, reduce queues, and support the airport’s sustainability goals by cutting down paper usage,” the release said.

World class airports like Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia are already equipped with such facilities, it said. “It is a sustainable step towards greener operations by cutting down paper usage.”