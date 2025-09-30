Eight held for firing at property dealer’s office

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested eight individuals in connection with a firing incident at a property dealer’s office and an extortion demand of Rs 5 crore. The conspiracy was allegedly masterminded by one Jora, who claims to be the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The accused have been identified as Dinesh (22), Hemant alias Akshay (20), Sourav (22), Rahul Malik (27), Ashish Tyagi (27), Vansh Malik (18), Sachin (26), and Sandeep alias Sanny (34), police said. On September 14, a group arrived on a bike and opened fire at an office near Safiyabad Road, Narela, injuring Rajesh Kaushik.

The attackers then called the victim, demanding Rs 5 crore and threatening to kill him if the demand was not met.

“Police, after examining CCTV footage, arrested Dinesh, Sourav, and Hemant on September 18. Three more accused were arrested later for aiding in the crime, including providing weapons and bikes. The operation was coordinated through an encrypted messaging app,” DCP (outer north) Hareshwar Swami said.