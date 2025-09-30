Expert panel formed to finalise city’s logo

NEW DELHI: For the first time, the government is creating an official logo for the National Capital Territory. The logo will reflect the city’s unique identity, rich history, culture, development, and the aspirations of its people. Work on the project is already underway, and CM Rekha Gupta has constituted an expert committee to oversee the selection of Delhi’s official logo.

The CM explained that the government has made special provisions for the design and selection process. A logo design competition was organised on the MyGov portal (mygov.in), with the deadline for submissions set as 26 September. A total of 1,800 designs were received from across the country.

According to Gupta, an expert committee chaired by the Secretary of the Department of General Administration will evaluate the entries and shortlist the final design. The committee also includes experts from various universities, while the Joint Secretary of the Department of General Administration will serve as the Member Secretary.

Gupta said the logo will serve as a new symbol of distinct identity. The government wants it to reflect modern, transparent and people-focused governance. The initiative aims to position Delhi as a recognisable brand that represents democratic values, technological advancement and citizen participation.