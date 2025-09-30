SDG: Strong on access, weak on outcomes

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s education system presents a striking contrast: while infrastructure and enrolment have achieved near-universal levels, learning outcomes continue to lag.

The Delhi State Indicator Framework 2024 shows that nearly every school in the capital now has electricity, toilets, drinking water, and computers — a leap from a decade ago when these facilities were unevenly distributed.

Gross enrolment ratios in primary and upper-primary levels now exceed 100%, reflecting universal participation. Yet the promise of access has not translated into learning. Results from national assessments reveal that large numbers of students in Classes 3 to 8 fail to meet minimum proficiency standards in both language and mathematics.

Class 3 language proficiency, for instance, declined from 32.4% in 2017 to 26% in 2021. Mathematics scores in primary and middle grades also stagnated, pointing to persistent foundational learning gaps. The report tracks Delhi’s progress on multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On clean water and sanitation, the share of households with drinking water within premises rose from 82.1% in 2012 to 91.6% in 2018, but toilet access slipped slightly from 96.7% to 95.2% in the same period — a surprising reversal given national gains.

Under affordable and clean energy, electricity access is now universal, but renewables contribute only a modest share of power. The city’s dependence on fossil energy remains high despite rapid solar expansion elsewhere in India.