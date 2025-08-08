Actor Huma Qureshi’s cousin stabbed to death in Delhi over parking dispute

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi’s cousin, Asif Qureshi, was killed late Thursday night following a heated argument over parking a scooter outside his house in southeast Delhi’s Bhogal area.

Police have arrested two brothers in connection with the incident, who attacked the victim with a paper punch needle.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said that on Thursday, Ujjawal, who is a music teacher in Lajpat Nagar, came to his house around 10.30 pm and parked his scooter in front of the deceased's house. Arif requested him to remove the scooter from there, but Ujjawal did not pay any heed to him.

When requested again, he got aggressive and started abusing and threatening the victim. In a matter of seconds, he started beating him recklessly and called his younger brother Gautam to come downstairs and kill him. Thereafter, Gautam also came and both of them started beating him mercilessly.