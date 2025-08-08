Actor Huma Qureshi’s cousin stabbed to death in Delhi over parking dispute

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi’s cousin, Asif Qureshi, was killed late Thursday night following a heated argument over parking a scooter outside his house in southeast Delhi’s Bhogal area.
Police have arrested two brothers in connection with the incident, who attacked the victim with a paper punch needle.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said that on Thursday, Ujjawal, who is a music teacher in Lajpat Nagar, came to his house around 10.30 pm and parked his scooter in front of the deceased's house. Arif requested him to remove the scooter from there, but Ujjawal did not pay any heed to him.
When requested again, he got aggressive and started abusing and threatening the victim. In a matter of seconds, he started beating him recklessly and called his younger brother Gautam to come downstairs and kill him. Thereafter, Gautam also came and both of them started beating him mercilessly.
Meanwhile, Gautam took out a sharp object from the backside of his pants and stabbed Asif in the chest multiple times, following which Asif collapsed on the spot, the DCP said.
Thereafter, both of them fled from the spot. They had attacked Asif three months earlier as well, but due to the immediate intervention of public, Asif was rescued. However, both of them had threatened him of dire consequences.
A team was constituted to trace the accused. Subsequently, Ujjawal and his brother Gautam were arrested. The weapon of offence — a paper punch needle — was later recovered at the instance of Gautam, Tiwari said
The accused revealed that they entered into an altercation with the deceased over the parking of a scooter. In a fit of anger, both the accused persons attacked the victim with a paper punch needle, police said.
Ujjwal, 19, takes classes in Lajpat Nagar. He did not complete his college education due to a bad peer group. He has an aggressive mindset and had indulged in scuffle with Asif previously also.
Gautam, 18, the biological brother of Ujjawal, is currently unemployed and takes up occasional work for sustenance. He was previously involved in a case in the Lajpat Nagar police station.