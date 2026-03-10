Court verdict major blow to criminals: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said the Delhi High Court’s stay order in the alleged liquor policy case was a “major blow to criminals”, asserting that those accused of corruption would eventually have to face the law.

Gupta alleged that the case exposed the “truth behind the corruption”. “Today’s order from the Delhi High Court is a major blow to Delhi’s criminals. The age of lies and deceit is very short,” Gupta said in a post on X.

She accused the Aam Aadmi Party leadership of attempting to mislead the public following developments in the case. “The accused in the liquor scam, Arvind Kejriwal, and his party colleagues who are co-accused, knew this. That is why they hurriedly started beating the drum and shedding crocodile tears to wash away their sins,” she said.