Three bodies recovered in separate incidents

NEW DELHI: Bodies of three people were recovered in two separate incidents, officials said. In the first incident, a 31-year-old man was found dead at a vacant plot belonging to the Delhi Development Authority near Telco T-Point in east Delhi.

Police said they received information on Sunday about an unidentified body lying on vacant land, following which a police team reached the spot. The deceased was identified as Pushpendra alias Akash.

Akash had more than 4.5 lakh subscribers across YouTube and Instagram and used to create fashion-related videos. On Saturday afternoon, he had left home carrying cash to go to the market. Shortly afterwards, his mobile phone was switched off, after which his family filed a missing person complaint with the police.

“Prima facie, no foul play or suspicion of homicide has been found in the case. Further legal proceedings are being carried out,” a police officer said.

In another incident, two men were found dead on Tuesday inside a parked car in Shahbad Dairy area. Police said they received information that two persons were lying inside a car parked near a roadside drain. When the police team reached, they found a vehicle. The car’s windows were closed but it was not locked. Two persons were found inside and a foul smell was emanating from the car. Police recovered three liquor pouches from the vehicle.

The bodies were identified as Vikas (42), a driver, and Bijender alias Bhola (36), a plumber. Police suspect the deaths may have occurred due to suffocation, though the exact cause will be confirmed after post-mortem examination.