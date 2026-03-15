Excise policy case: Kejriwal, Sisodia approach SC after request to transfer CBI plea to another HC judge declined

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia have approached the Supreme Court following the rejection of their request to transfer the CBI plea against their discharge in the excise policy case to another Delhi High Court judge, their party said on Sunday.

Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, D K Upadhyaya, has declined the request by former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal and others to transfer CBI's plea from Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

According to sources privy to the development, Justice Upadhyaya opined that Justice Sharma was hearing CBI's petition against the trial court's decision in accordance with the roster, and there was no reason to pass an order of transfer on the administrative side.

The AAP said both Kejriwal and Sisodia have challenged the decision in the SC.