Excise policy case: Kejriwal, Sisodia approach SC after request to transfer CBI plea to another HC judge declined

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia have approached the Supreme Court following the rejection of their request to transfer the CBI plea against their discharge in the excise policy case to another Delhi High Court judge, their party said on Sunday.
Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, D K Upadhyaya, has declined the request by former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal and others to transfer CBI's plea from Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.
According to sources privy to the development, Justice Upadhyaya opined that Justice Sharma was hearing CBI's petition against the trial court's decision in accordance with the roster, and there was no reason to pass an order of transfer on the administrative side.
The AAP said both Kejriwal and Sisodia have challenged the decision in the SC.
On March 11, Kejriwal and Sisodia, along with other accused in the excise policy case, made a representation to Chief Justice Upadhyaya to transfer CBI's plea against their discharge by a CBI court from Justice Sharma to another "impartial" judge.
The CBI had appealed to the High Court against the discharge of Kejriwal and other accused in the excise policy case.
Justice Sharma, issuing notice to all 23 accused including Kejriwal, said certain observations and findings of the trial court at the stage of framing of charges prima facie appeared erroneous and needed consideration.
In his representation, Kejriwal claimed he has a "grave, bona fide, and reasonable apprehension" that the hearing in the matter would not be impartial and neutral.
The CBI's petition is listed for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Monday.