Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: Accused should be hanged publicly, says Ilyasi
Published: 01st December 2019 01:45 PM | Last Updated: 01st December 2019 01:45 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: All India Organisation of Imams' head Umer Ahmed Ilyasi on Sunday demanded public hanging of those behind the recent rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.
He made these remarks at the Gita Festival in presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union minister Smriti Irani and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.
The programme is being held at the historic Red Fort.
Ilyasi, the chief imams, who shared the dias with Bhagwat at the event on holy Hindu book Gita, said that by not celebrating Ayodhya verdict, Hindus in the country showed they are sensible towards the sentiments of Muslims.