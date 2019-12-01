Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: Accused should be hanged publicly, says Ilyasi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All India Organisation of Imams' head Umer Ahmed Ilyasi on Sunday demanded public hanging of those behind the recent rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

He made these remarks at the Gita Festival in presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union minister Smriti Irani and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.



ALSO READ | Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: Police plan to seek custody of four accused

The programme is being held at the historic Red Fort.

Ilyasi, the chief imams, who shared the dias with Bhagwat at the event on holy Hindu book Gita, said that by not celebrating Ayodhya verdict, Hindus in the country showed they are sensible towards the sentiments of Muslims.