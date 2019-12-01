Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: Bar Associations not to extend legal aid to accused 

They demanded the police department to complete the investigation at the earliest and file a charge sheet, in order to get an early judgement in the fast-track court. 

Published: 01st December 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image used for representational purposes.

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Mahabubnagar district court’s Bar Association on Saturday decided in a general body meeting that no legal services would be extended to the four persons accused of raping and murdering the 26-year-old veterinarian. The accused are behind bars at the Shadnagar police station near Hyderabad. The association passed a resolution that it is their “moral responsibility” to stand by the aggrieved family. Rangareddy district court’s Bar Association too had passed a similar resolution on Friday.

Speaking to TNIE, Anantha Reddy, president of Mahabubnagar Bar Association said, “We have decided not to file bail petition for the accused and appear on behalf of them during the trial. If anyone steps in to appear on their behalf, we will obstruct them as well.” He added that they will appear on behalf of the victim’s family until they get justice. “We will ensure speedy trial in the case and that the accused are awarded capital punishment,” said Reddy. 

They demanded the police department to complete the investigation at the earliest and file a charge sheet, in order to get an early judgement in the fast-track court. However, as per law, in the absence of an advocate, the court will provide legal aid by providing a counsel.

It may be recalled that a few months ago the Mahabubnagar Bar Association passed a similar resolution when a minor girl was raped and killed near Jadcherla and the accused continued to languish in prison.
Meanwhile, according to sources, the Cyberabad Police Commissioner is likely to detain the accused under the Preventive Detention Act. 

